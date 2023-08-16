Pahrump driver died trying to avoid Ford that crossed travel lanes, police said

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said a driver died in Pahrump after attempting to avoid a Ford driving in their lane head-on.

Police said on Aug. 11, around 7 p.m., the driver of a Ford was traveling on northbound Pahrump Valley Boulevard approaching Galaxy Street. At the same time, the driver of a Chevrolet was traveling southbound in the same area.

The driver of the Ford steered into the southbound lane "for unknown reasons", according to police, and drove into the path of the Chevrolet.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet, 61-year-old Francis E. Karpeles, tried to steer to the right to avoid the Ford. However, the Ford still struck the left side of the Chevrolet.

Nevada State Police transported the driver of the Ford to UMC with "serious injuries." However, the Karpeles died at the scene.

"This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 48th fatal crash for 2023," police said. "Resulting in 57 fatalities."