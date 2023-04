LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking all northbound lanes on the I-15 following a crash on Wednesday morning, according to RTC of Southern Nevada.

The trailer is causing massive delays for those traveling in the area, and traffic is being diverted off at Lamb Boulevard to re-enter at Tropical Parkway.

Nevada State Police say all northbound lanes on I-15 near the 215 beltway will remain closed while the crash is being cleared.