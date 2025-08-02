Overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled for August as part of I-15 South Widening Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NDOT is kicking off August with more progress towards their I-15 South Widening Project, with overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled from August 3 to August 8 to allow for milling and paving operations.

NDOT shared that the closures will affect the following areas:

🚧 Nightly (8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.) Sunday, August 3 to Friday, August 8:

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Sloan Rd to Starr Ave

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Starr Ave to Blue Diamond Rd

Southbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Blue Diamond Rd to Silverado Ranch

St. Rose Pkwy on-ramp to northbound I-15 closed

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to St. Rose Pkwy closed

🚧 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 3 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 4:

Southbound I-15 off-ramp to Silverado Ranch closed

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Cactus Ave closed

Cactus Ave on-ramp to northbound I-15 closed from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.



🚧 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 4 to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 5:

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Silverado Ranch Blvd closed

Silverado Ranch Blvd on-ramp to northbound I-15 closed

🚧 Ongoing work: 24/7 through August 2025:

Southbound I-15 reduced to three lanes from Warm Springs Rd to Blue Diamond Rd (auxiliary lane closed)

Alternate routes are recommended by NDOT during this time, and they remind motorists that roadwork schedules are subject to change. For more information on the project, visit NDOT's website here.