One woman dead after traffic collision at Crestdale Lane and Trailwood Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday afternoon, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a fatal traffic collision that closed Crestdale Lane and Trailwood Drive.

At approximately 1:12 p.m., the fatal traffic collision occurred at the intersection of Crestdale Lane and Trailwood Drive.

RELATED: Roads closed after crash in Las Vegas, Crestdale Lane and Trailwood Drive

Police say evidence at the scene, along with a witness statement, indicated a 2007 Hyundai Azera was traveling west on Crestdale Lane approaching a posted stop sign at the intersection of Trailwood Drive. A 2017 Mercedes Benz was making a left turn from southbound Trailwood Drive at the intersection after stopping at a post stop sign.

The collision occurred when the driver of the Hyundai failed to stop for the posted stop sign, causing the front of the Hyundai to strike the driver’s side of the Mercedes Benz.

Arriving medical personnel transported both drivers to UMC Trauma. The driver of the Hyundai did not survive and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver's death will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality at this time, pending the conclusion of the Clark County Coroner’s investigation.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.