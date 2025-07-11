Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One woman dead after crash near the Las Vegas Strip

Police are responding to a crash in the resort corridor that has killed one person. We've learned it happened on Tropicana just east of Las Vegas Boulevard. A woman was in the roadway and was hit by a passing vehicle, police say.
Police investigating fatal crash on Tropicana near Las Vegas Strip
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are responding to a crash in the resort corridor that has killed one person.

It happened around 2:23 a.m. on eastbound Tropicana just east of Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A woman crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk and was hit by a 2018 Kia Niro, police say.

When medical personnel arrived, they attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia remained at the scene and did not exhibit any indicators of impairment.

The intersection will be closed for several hours as police investigate.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 88th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year 2025. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Your locals' guide to extreme summer weather in Southern Nevada