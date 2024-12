NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a Monday morning wreck in the northeast corner of the valley.

Details are limited, but Channel 13 has learned that police responded to a vehicle hitting a pedestrian around 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Pecos and Kier roads, between Gowan and Alexander.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives are currently investigating.

Please use an alternate route as the area roads will be shut down during the investigation.