One person in critical condition following crash at Valley View, Tara Avenue

Posted at 4:36 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 20:22:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person has been injured following a crash on South Valley View Boulevard and Tara Avenue.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Tuesday at 3:10 p.m.

Police said a vehicle hit a pedestrian, who was taken to University Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.

One person has been detained. No further details about the crash have been released, as of 4:35 p.m.

RTC officials said all lanes are blocked on Valley View Boulevard from Pennwood Avenue through Sirius Avenue, as of 5 p.m. They are advising motorists to use other routes. There is no timeline on when roads could reopen.

