One person in critical condition after crash on Blue Diamond at Cimarron

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is in critical condition after a wreck in the southern valley Sunday night.

Just before 9:30 on June 23, police said a crash happened on Blue Diamond Road at South Cimarron Road.

A pedestrian was trying to cross Blue Diamond Road outside of a marked crosswalk and against traffic signal when he was hit by a 2012 Toyota Corolla, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

The pedestrian sustained critical injuries and was taken to the University Medical Center Trauma Center, where he is being treated.

The Toyota’s driver remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.