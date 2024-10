LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a wreck north of Las Vegas Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Interstate 15 at mile marker 65 southbound, roughly 13 miles north of the Las Vegas Speedway, according to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

Officers responded at 3:56 p.m. to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover.

Police said one man has been confirmed dead.

While all southbound travel lanes on I-15 are open, authorities advise drivers to use caution when traveling in the area.