One person dead after overnight motorcycle wreck in northern valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after an overnight motorcycle wreck in northern Las Vegas.

Some time between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., a motorcycle crashed on West Centennial Parkway at North Torrey Pines Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a 2005 Harley-Davidson Road King was traveling east on Centennial and failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

The driver laid the motorcycle down and slid into the curb of Torrey Pines, and both hit a reflective warning sign.

The motorcycle then caught fire, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Someone passing by called the wreck in, but police said no witnesses to the crash have been identified.

The motorcyclist’s death marked the 79th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2024.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section @ 702-828-3595. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.