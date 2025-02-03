One person dead after late-night crash in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a crash on Nellis Boulevard in east Las Vegas.

It happened around 11:51 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A Ford Fusion was heading south on Nellis Boulevard toward Twain Avenue, according to authorities.

Someone riding an e-scooter was on the west sidewalk of Nellis south of Twain, when that person entered the southbound lanes of Nellis heading east, entering the path of the Ford, according to police.

The front of the Ford hit the person on the e-scooter on his left side.

The e-scooter rider was taken to Sunrise Trauma, and the driver of the Ford remained at the scene, not showing any signs of impairment, authorities said.

On Feb. 1, Metro police were informed that the person on the e-scooter had died at Sunrise Hospital.

This marks the 18th traffic-related death in Metro's jurisdiction for 2025.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.