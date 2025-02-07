One person dead after getting hit by two cars, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a crash in Spring Valley Thursday evening.

It happened around 6:32 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the area of South Decatur Boulevard north of West Reno Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2019 Toyota Tundra was traveling north on Decatur in the right lane, and a 2024 Hyundai Elantra was also traveling north in the center travel lane.

Someone walked into the road outside of a marked or implied crosswalk, entering the path of the Toyota.

The front left of the Toyota hit the pedestrian, throwing them into the center lane, and the front of the Hyundai hit the pedestrian.

Both vehicles came to a stop and remained at the collision scene. Authorities said the drivers did not appear impaired.

Medical personnel declared the pedestrian dead at the collision scene.

The pedestrian's death marks the 23rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2025.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

If you have information about this collision or believe you may have been involved. Contact detectives at 702- 828-3595

