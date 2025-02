LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a crash in the northwest valley Sunday evening.

It happened around 8:49 p.m. on Feb. 9 on 215 just west of Jones Boulevard, according to the Nevada State Police.

Details are limited, but authorities have confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a street sweeper. One man was confirmed dead at the scene.

This is a developing report, and we will update this story with more details as they become available.