One person critically injured in three-vehicle crash on Desert Inn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are hospitalized after a three-vehicle collision on Desert Inn Road near Arville Street, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

At least one person is in critical condition. "The second subject's extent of injuries are unknown," according to police.

The crash was reported at approximately 11:12 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Desert Inn.

As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, eastbound lanes of Desert Inn were shut down between Wynn Road and Arville Street. Westbound lanes were still open, police said.

Officers asked members of the public to avoid the area and advised that their investigation into the crash is still ongoing.