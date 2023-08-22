Watch Now
One person critically injured in three-vehicle crash in West Las Vegas

Posted at 8:31 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 11:51:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person has been taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in West Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Tuesday at 6:51 a.m. at South Hualapai Way and Diablo Drive.

Investigators said the person was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. As of 8:30 a.m., there's no word on the other people involved in the crash.

Police said southbound traffic on Hualapai Way is being re-directed. Hualapai Way is closed from Hacienda Avenue to Russell Road and officials are advising motorists to use other routes.

