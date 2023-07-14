One juvenile arrested, several others hospitalized following crash in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several juveniles have been hospitalized following a crash in the northeast valley on Thursday night.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the collision occurred at 8:30 p.m. on East Owens Avenue, at the intersection with Marion Drive.

Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a black 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Owens, approaching the intersection at a "high speed." At the same time, a gray 2019 Honda Civic was traveling south on Marion, entering the intersection with Owens

The Tahoe reportedly entered the intersection against a red traffic signal, striking the Honda's left side.

The occupants of the Chevrolet were transported to Sunrise Hospital while the occupants of the Honda were transported to UMC Trauma, all for further medical attention.

Police say four of the seven occupants of the Honda were determined to have sustained "substantial and life-threatening injuries."

The driver of the Chevrolet was booked at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center for "speed-related charges," according to an initial report.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.