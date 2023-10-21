One hospitalized following crash near College of Southern Nevada in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver has been hospitalized with "unknown injuries" after a collision on Saturday near the College of Southern Nevada.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash involved two vehicles that collided in the area of Charleston and Upland Boulevard around 12:20 p.m.

One person has been transported to a local hospital with "unknown injuries."

All westbound lanes on Charleston are closed from Alpine to Upland, and the intersection is still partially blocked, according to police. Drivers are advised to expect road closures in the area until further notice while police conduct an investigation.