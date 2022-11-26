One dead, one injured in fiery crash on Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision caused both vehicles to burst into flame on West Flamingo Road on Saturday morning, according to Metro police.

Evidence at the scene, statements from witnesses, and video surveillance indicate that a 2022 Hyundai Sonata traveled westbound on West Flamingo Road, approaching Lindell Road at a high rate of speed while a 2013 Dodge Dart traveled eastbound on West Flamingo Road, approaching Lindell.

Police say the collision occurred when the Dodge turned left into the Hyundai's path.

The front of the Hyundai struck the right side of the Dodge, redirecting it to the west, where it left the roadway near the northwest corner of the intersection. The Hyundai continued west and came to rest in the roadway.

The collision ignited both vehicles on fire.

The driver of the Hyundai managed to exit his vehicle, but the driver of the Dodge was unable to exit the engulfed vehicle.

Arriving emergency medical and fire personnel determined the Dodge driver was beyond resuscitation and ceased life-saving efforts.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody to be booked into the Clark County Detention Center for applicable charges.

The Dodge driver's death marks the 138th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2022.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.