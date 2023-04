LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is dead and a passenger is injured following a fatal collision in Centennial Hills on Thursday morning, police say.

According to LVMPD, the crash occurred around 1:27 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Elkhorn Road and Durango Drive.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the passenger was transported to UMC with minor injuries.

Road closures are in place while an investigation into the collision is underway.