Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle wreck in Henderson

serious crash
AP IMAGES
serious crash
Posted at 7:32 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 10:32:30-04

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — One person is dead after a Thursday night wreck in Henderson.

Around 8:30 p.m., police and fire authorities responded to the area of Galleria Drive north of Dave Wood Circle. Police said a 2008 block Suzuki motorcycle hit the right-side curb, ejecting both the driver and passenger.

The passenger was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed is not considered a factor in this incident and that impairment, though not suspected, has not been determined.

This is an active investigation. We will update this report as more information is made available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH