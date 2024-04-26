One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle wreck in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — One person is dead after a Thursday night wreck in Henderson.

Around 8:30 p.m., police and fire authorities responded to the area of Galleria Drive north of Dave Wood Circle. Police said a 2008 block Suzuki motorcycle hit the right-side curb, ejecting both the driver and passenger.

The passenger was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed is not considered a factor in this incident and that impairment, though not suspected, has not been determined.

This is an active investigation. We will update this report as more information is made available.