LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man has died after crashing into a median.

He was in the area of the North Nellis Boulevard and Sandra Road intersection when he lost control and fell into the median.

The crash was reported at 6:48 p.m. and roads in the area remained shut down as of 8 p.m. on Monday, April 29.

Alcohol and excessive speed do not appear to be causes of the crash.