One dead following collision in west Las Vegas valley, police say

Crash on Rainbow and Smoke Ranch
Posted at 8:20 AM, Mar 28, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a collision that left one dead in the west valley on Tuesday morning.

According to initial reports, the collision happened in the area of Smoke Ranch Road and Rainbow Boulevard at approximately 5:47 a.m.

Arriving officers located two vehicles involved in an accident, and medical personnel pronounced one of the occupants dead at the scene.

Currently, all lanes on Rainbow are shut down from Smoke Ranch Road to Peak Drive until the clean-up is complete.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.

