One dead after truck flips onto roof in Lincoln County, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Lincoln County, on US-93 South near mile marker 54.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a gray Ford Ranger pickup was traveling southbound on US-93.

Nevada State Police say the vehicle failed to maintain its travel lane while negotiating a left curve for "reasons unknown" and entered the dirt-paved shoulder, west of the roadway.

When the driver overcorrected the vehicle by sharply turning left, causing the Ford to rotate counterclockwise across other travel lanes. Police say the Ford then traveled into a dirt shoulder east of the roadway, where it was overcorrected a second time. As the Ford then rotated clockwise, it overturned coming to rest in the dirt shoulder on its roof.

The driver of the Ford was a male adult who succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by arriving medical personnel.

The identity of the driver will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once the next of kin has been notified.