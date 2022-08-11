One dead after fatal crash on Las Vegas Boulevard, near Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, at approximately 1:35 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision, which occurred at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Resorts World.

According to police reports, evidence at the scene and witness surveillance video indicated that a 2019 Nissan Versa was stopped, facing southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, north of the intersection with Resorts World, in the only left turn lane. A 2016 BMW was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard and was approaching the intersection with Resorts World in the third travel lane, of four, at a high rate of speed.

Police say the collision occurred when the driver of the Nissan made an abrupt right turn to enter Resorts World, causing the vehicle to collide with the right side of the BMW.

Arriving medical personnel reportedly determined the driver of the Nissan sustained mortal injuries and pronounced her deceased at the collision scene. The driver and the front passenger of the BMW sustained injuries from the collision and were transported by ambulance to UMC Trauma. The driver of the BMW displayed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for DUI-related charges. Police say she was later booked at CCDC.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

The Regional Transportation Commission has reported that debris from the crash has been cleared and Las Vegas Boulevard is currently open.

#FASTALERT 8:44 AM, Aug 11 2022

Update Crash on Las Vegas Blvd at Resorts World Dr

Cleared — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 11, 2022

