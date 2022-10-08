One dead after collision with drunk driver on Lamb Boulevard, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, at approximately 9:58 p.m., a fatal traffic collision occurred on North Lamb Boulevard at Moonlight Drive, Las Vegas police say.

According to an accident report, a 2005 White Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound on Lamb Boulevard making a left turn onto Moonlight Drive. Simultaneously, a 2006 Black Suzuki GS500F was traveling southbound Lamb at Moonlight Drive.

Police say the collision occurred when the Dodge failed to yield the right of way, conducted a left turn and crossed the path of the Suzuki. The front of the Suzuki ended up striking the right side of the Dodge.

The driver of the Dodge fled the scene and was later found by patrol officers. The driver was administered standardized field sobriety tests, which she failed, and was transported to CCDC to be booked accordingly.

Despite all life-saving efforts by medical personnel, the rider of the Suzuki succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The rider's death marks the 112th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction for the year 2022. The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.