One dead after collision on Flamingo Road at Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash closed the intersection of Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard in all four directions on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1:48 a.m., a fatal-injury automobile versus automobile collision occurred on West Flamingo Road at the intersection with South Decatur Boulevard.

UPDATE: According to RTC of Southern Nevada, the intersection of Flamingo and Decatur is now reopened as of 6:36 a.m.

Evidence at the scene and surveillance video indicated that a white 2008 Toyota Avalon was traveling west on Flamingo, approaching the intersection with South Decatur Boulevard on a green traffic signal. A white 2017 Mazda MX5 was traveling east on Flamingo in a left turn lane and was approaching the intersection on a red traffic signal. Police say the collision occurred when the Mazda entered the intersection against the red traffic signal.

Responding emergency medical services determined the driver of the Mazda was beyond resuscitation and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The driver's death marks the 120th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2022. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.