One dead after colliding with barrier near railroad tracks, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver has died after driving toward a barrier at high speeds near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on Thursday morning, Las Vegas police say.

At approximately 4:04 a.m., Metro police responded to a fatal crash on West Robindale Road, east of the intersection with South Lindell Road.

Evidence at the scene indicated that a blue 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT was traveling east on West Robindale Road at a high rate of speed and was approaching K-Rail barriers where West Robindale Road terminates at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

A collision occurred when the Cadillac struck the barriers, which projected the Cadillac unsupported through the air and over the railroad tracks.

Responding emergency medical services determined the driver of the Cadillac was beyond medical resuscitation and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The driver's death marks the 126th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2022. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.