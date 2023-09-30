Watch Now
One 'critically injured', several others hospitalized following crash on Tropicana, Jones

Police lights KTNV
Posted at 12:12 PM, Sep 30, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several people have been hospitalized following a southern valley collision involving multiple vehicles on Saturday morning.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the collision involved four vehicles and occurred around 4:00 a.m. on Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

Several people were transported to the hospital, one of which is currently in "critical condition."

Detectives in the Fatal Detail unit are on the scene conducting an investigation. Roads in the area are currently closed and will be impacted for several hours.

