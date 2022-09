LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic backed up on Charleston Boulevard after an oil spill on Tuesday afternoon, the City of Las Vegas says.

The spill was reported in the eastbound lanes of Charleston, between Lamb Boulevard and Marion Drive in east Las Vegas. It's also impacting the northbound lanes of Lamb after Charleston, city officials said.

City officials asked that drivers avoid the area until at least 9 p.m. while crews work to clean up the spill.

