Nevada's Office of Traffic Safety talks about safe driving this summer in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News spoke with Andrew Bennett with Nevada's Office of Traffic Safety on Monday about safe driving this summer.

With Las Vegas fully reopened, we expect an increase in the number of both locals and tourists on Nevada's roadways.

While the city is thrilled to welcome back visitors, it is important to remember that Summer is a historically fatal time on Nevada's roads. Now more than ever, the Zero Fatalities program would like to remind drivers to practice safe driving behaviors.

Nevadans should remember to Check Their Speed, no matter how much in a rush they are. Whether it be for vacation or for work or anything in between, being a couple minutes late is better than not arriving at all. Nevada enforces the Absolute Speed Law, stating there is no such thing as "give or take 5 mph." The posted speed limit is there for a reason and is to be obeyed.

With over 50% of Nevada's crashes caused by impaired driving, it is important that drivers to never be impaired behind the wheel. With summer festivities and celebrations in full swing, simply planning ahead by utilizing a rideshare service or securing a sober friend to drive will ensure that there will be many more celebrations to come.

Lack of seatbelt usage continues to be a top cause of roadway fatalities year over year. So far in 2021, we have had a 31.82% increase in unbelted occupant fatalities. Wearing a seatbelt is the simplest thing you can do to save your life.

Whether you are going around the corner to the store, or driving across state lines for a weekend away, Zero Fatalities asks all vehicle occupants to Always Buckle Up. It only takes three seconds and can give you a lifetime.