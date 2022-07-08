Occupants of Lexus die after crashing into a motorhome near Beatty, Nevada

(KTNV) — Nevada State Police responded to a reported fatal crash at US 95 southbound, north of mile marker 49 and 11 miles south of Beatty, Nevada on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, it was determined by officials that a silver Toyota Corolla and a silver Thor Motor Coach RV were stopped at a pilot car traffic control point, the motor coach behind the Toyota.

As both vehicles were stopped, a Lexus was traveling southbound. The driver failed to decrease the vehicle’s speed causing the front of the Lexus to strike the rear of the motor coach. The motor coach was then set into motion striking the rear of the Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Lexus was identified as Raul Roberto Saldano, a 28-year-old male from Sacramento, California. Saldano succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash, and was pronounced deceased on scene according to police.

The Lexus was also occupied by a juvenile female that succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The occupants of the motor coach and Corolla did not sustain any serious injuries.

Police said this marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 26th fatal crash for 2022, resulting in 31 fatalities.