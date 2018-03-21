Oakey Boulevard at Interstate 15 closed this weekend in Las Vegas

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close Oakey Boulevard to through traffic at Interstate 15 from 10 p.m., March 23, until 5 a.m., March 27.

The temporary closure is required for demolition of the old I-15 southbound freeway bridge due to age and the need for added capacity.

The work is part of “The Main Event,” the third and final phase of work for Project Neon’s $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that began in 2016.

The debris rubble is being recycled and reused rather than placed in landfill. Demolished concrete will be screened, crushed and reused as fill material elsewhere on Project Neon.