Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Nye County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal accident on Highway 160

Police lights
KTNV
FILE — Photo from KTNV file video showing lights on top of a police vehicle.
Police lights
Posted at 7:34 PM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 22:34:46-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left at least one person dead on Highway 160 on Saturday.

According to NCSO, the accident occurred on Highway 160 at Homestead Road, though it is unclear how many victims are involved, as well as the extent of their injuries.

All southbound lanes are currently open after being shut down for an extended period of time, police tell Channel 13.

Channel 13 will provide more updates on this crash as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH