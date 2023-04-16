Nye County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal accident on Highway 160

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left at least one person dead on Highway 160 on Saturday.

According to NCSO, the accident occurred on Highway 160 at Homestead Road, though it is unclear how many victims are involved, as well as the extent of their injuries.

All southbound lanes are currently open after being shut down for an extended period of time, police tell Channel 13.

Channel 13 will provide more updates on this crash as information becomes available.