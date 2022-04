LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday afternoon around 3:46 p.m., LVMPD Traffic Section said that they are investigating a crash between a bicyclist and a pickup truck near South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Wigwam Avenue.

Police say the bicyclist was transported to UMC Trauma with critical injures. LVMPD is investigating the event.

13 Action News will post more information once available.