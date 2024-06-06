Northbound lanes of I-15 shut down south of Primm after 'major crash'

(KTNV) — A "major crash" prompted the closure of northbound lanes of Interstate 15 south of Primm on Thursday morning.

The closure is expected to stay in place at least through 12 p.m., according to an initial statement from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Agency officials note the collision was reported at approximately 7:45 a.m. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes through the area.

The Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and is expected to provide additional information.

At this time, no further details are available.