North Las Vegas police report motorcyclist deceased after crash with Elantra

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said that a motorcyclist is deceased after a crash with a Hyundai Elantra Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a crash that occurred on 5th Street and Rome Boulevard.

Preliminary investigation by officers revealed that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling northbound on 5th, believed to be at a high rate of speed.

At the same time, police said the driver of a black Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Rome. The Elantra crossed the south and northbound travel lanes of 5th, and was struck by the motorcycle, causing the rider to be ejected.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Elantra was transported by medical to Centennial Hills hospital for treatment according to police.

The coroners officer will release the identity, cause and manner of death, upon notification of next of kin.

Traffic Unit on scene and all lanes of travel are currently closed for the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked by officials to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.