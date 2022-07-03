North Las Vegas police report man dead after being struck by vehicle

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said that a man is dead after being hit by a vehicle near Fusilier Drive and Jubilance Point Court around 3:14 a.m Sunday morning.

Officers said they were called in reference to a man located in the roadway.

NLVPD said that the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Medical arrived and transported him to UMC where he later died.

The traffic bureau, detectives, and CSI were called to the scene to further the investigation according to police. The investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

Police said the coroner will release the cause and manner of death of the deceased upon notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the above incident is asked by police to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.