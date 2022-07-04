North Las Vegas police report crash after sedan traveled at high rate of speed

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said that two sedans crashed into each other Monday afternoon after one sedan appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police said the collision occurred around 2:46 p.m. at Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street.

Preliminary investigation by police indicates that the driver of one sedan was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed. This sedan then struck another sedan traveling northbound through the intersection.

The driver and passenger of the northbound vehicle were transported to UMC according to police. The passenger of the northbound sedan was later pronounced dead at UMC.

Traffic and CSI were called to scene. The investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

Police said they currently do not know the ages or genders of the people involved. They also do not know if DUI was a factor.

The driver of the westbound vehicle stayed on scene.