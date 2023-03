NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a fatal crash in the central Las Vegas valley on Saturday afternoon.

According to RTC of Southern Nevada, Lake Mead Boulevard is currently closed between Revere Street and Losee Road while the investigation is conducted.

Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard and Englestad Street but provided no further information.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.