North Las Vegas police investigate crash involving car with bullet holes, semi-truck

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash involving a semi-truck and a vehicle riddled with bullet holes shut down Lake Mead Boulevard at Tonopah Drive near West Las Vegas on Friday morning.

According to North Las Vegas Police, dispatchers received reports of shots fired in the area of Rose Street and Hart Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. Officers arriving on the scene found shell casings in the road, but no one in the area.

Around the same time, officers received reports of a crash at the nearby intersection of Lake Mead and Tonopah.

NLVPD told Channel 13 that officers are investigating both incidents, though it's currently unclear if they are related.