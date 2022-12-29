North Las Vegas police: 70-year-old woman dead after crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Wednesday evening.

Police said a woman believed to be in her 70's was in the crosswalk. Then, a vehicle traveling southbound struck the woman. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the woman deceased on scene.

The incident happened around 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to the area of the 2100 block of N. Las Vegas Boulevard.

"The striking vehicle stopped and remained on scene," police said. "Impairments or speed for driver is unknown at this time."

This investigation being conducted by police is in the preliminary stages at this time. Traffic and CSI has been called to the scene.

Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard between Hamilton & Bruce is closed. Traffic is being diverted to surrounding streets. Officers are currently asking the public to use alternative routes and avoid the area.

This story is developing, check back later for an updates.