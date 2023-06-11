No injuries reported in Spring Valley single vehicle fire, Clark County Fire Department confirms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with the Clark County Fire Department said no injuries were reported from a vehicle fire that happened in the Spring Valley area Sunday afternoon.

The Fire Department said they received a call of a vehicle fire that happened near Arville Street and W. Harmon Ave around 3:20 p.m.

"Engine 15 responded with 4 personnel and arrived at 3:26 p.m. to find a single vehicle fully involved in fire in the northbound lanes," said assistant chief, Brian O'Neal.

The department said the occupant of the car was outside and uninjured.

Responding fire crews were able to extinguish the fire.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was requested to respond for towing and to assist with traffic control.

"Fire department resources cleared the call at 4:07 p.m. and reported no injuries," O'Neal said.