NLVPD: North valley crash kills three people leaving one juvenile at the scene, one vehicle on fire

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said three people died after a crash Saturday night near Carey Avenue and Winning Way.

NLVPD officers responded around 10:27 p.m. and saw a vehicle engulfed in flames and one vehicle with "significant front end damage." The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded alongside medical personnel to extinguish the vehicle fire.

One dead body was found in the car that caught fire, and two other dead bodies were found in the other vehicle according to police.

The NLVPD's Traffic Bureau's Major Collision Investigation Unit took over the investigation and provided further details on the crash.

Police said a Kia Forte was traveling on Carey Avenue at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a Nissan Titan entered the intersection and "appeared to be making a turn onto Carey Avenue from Winning Way."

This was when the Forte struck the driver's side of the Nissan pickup truck which caused the Nissan to catch on fire and caused significant front end damage to the Kia.

Police said the Kia was stolen earlier in the day in the north valley, but officers, "had not finished taking the stolen vehicle report when the collision occurred."

There were three people inside the Kia at the time of the accident according to police. Two were pronounced deceased, and the third was a juvenile male with reported serious injuries, but non life-threatening. He was transported to University Medical Center.

"At this time we do not have the ages of the other two occupants who were deceased," police said. "The Nissan had one occupant who was pronounced deceased at the scene."

These are the preliminary details of the investigation and this is still an on-going investigation. Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.