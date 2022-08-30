NLVPD: Driver in North Las Vegas failed to yield right of way, motorcyclist dead

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said that a motorcyclist is now dead after a driver of a sedan failed to yield the right of way for the motorcycle.

Police said at 7 p.m., officers were called to the area of 5th and Centennial.

Police said that the driver of a Nissan Altima pulled out of an apartment complex exit onto Centennial Parkway. During that time, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Centennial approaching 5th Street.

Police said the Nissan failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle. The motorcycle then subsequently struck the Nissan.

Medical arrived and transported motorcyclist to UMC. The motorcyclist, a male believed to be in his 30’s, later succumbed to his injuries and died according to police.

The driver of the Nissan, a male believed to be in his 30’s, remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators. Police said impairment is not suspected at this time.

The coroner will release the identity, cause and manner of death of the deceased upon notification of next of kin.