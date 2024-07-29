Nine-week long lane restrictions coming to Rainbow Boulevard starting Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Motorists be advised, more roadwork is coming to Rainbow Boulevard.

Starting Wednesday, July 31, through Friday, Oct. 4, Rainbow Boulevard from US-95 to Smoke Ranch Road will be reduced to one lane in both directions so work crews can make road improvements.

Roadwork will be taking place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the lane restrictions will remain in place 24/7 throughout the nine-week project.

KTNV

The City of Las Vegas said the improvements will include the lowering and raising of utilities, the installation of traffic signal loop detectors and delineation, milling and paving.

The city said milling and paving work will only take up about two weeks of the project's span.

They recommend motorists use Buffalo Drive or Torrey Pines Drive as alternate routes for northbound and southbound traffic.

The city said preliminary work on Rainbow Boulevard has already been completed with sidewalk improvements that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which also include concrete cross gutter and curb reconstruction.

The estimated cost of this project is $2 million that the city said was provided by the Federal Highway Administration and matched with Motor Vehicle Fuel Tax funds. The contractor of this project is Las Vegas Paving and it is managed by the City of Las Vegas.

Questions or concerns over this project can be directed to (702) 353-4294.