Nightly off-ramp closure on I-15 to Blue Diamond Road until Sept. 6

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As part of the I-15 South Widening Project, the Nevada Department of Transportation has announced more road closures.

This time, the southbound off-ramp on I-15 to Blue Diamond Road will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Sept. 6.

NDOT said drivers will be detoured to the Silverado Ranch Boulevard exit. From there they can head west to Dean Martin Boulevard or east to Las Vegas Boulevard. And then they can travel north to reconnect with Blue Diamond.

The department also noted that there will be no road closures at this off-ramp during Labor Day weekend from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.

See NDOT's closure map below:

NDOT

For more information on the NDOT I-15 South Widening Project, visit their website by clicking the link here.