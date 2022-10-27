New traffic signal to be activated in East Las Vegas,10,400 vehicles reportedly pass the intersection daily

Watch Now
Posted at 5:16 PM, Oct 26, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials say that the traffic signals at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Mountain Vista Street will activate Thursday around 6:30 a.m.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said, “The new signals at this busy intersection will allow us to improve traffic flow and safety not only for drivers but for pedestrians as well."

According to county officials, the average annual daily traffic at this location is 10,400 vehicles.

Commission Chairman Jim Gibson, whose district splits the intersection with Commissioner Segerblom, agreed. “The signals at this intersection will enhance travel through this busy corridor while making it safer.”

