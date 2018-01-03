New traffic signal in northwest Las Vegas

A popular intersection in northwest Las Vegas will soon have a traffic signal.

On Wednesday, a new traffic signal is scheduled to be placed in all-way flash operation at the intersection of Grand Teton Drive and Cimarron Road at 9:30 a.m.

During all-way flash mode the intersection will act as a four-way stop so that motorists can get used to the new signal. After 24 hours, the signal will be placed into normal operation mode.



This intersection sees many pedestrians from the nearby Arbor View High School and about 10,000 vehicles per day.