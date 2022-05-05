New traffic signal goes up on Buffalo Dr. and Patrick Ln.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers who commute in the Southwest Valley may notice a new traffic signal on Buffalo Dr. and Patrick Ln.

It's a new installation that will hopefully make the roads safer.

As the southwest valley continues to expand, Las Vegas residents will be seeing more lights going up along bustling streets.

The new light is part of a larger project that included the construction of two other signals in the valley. In December of 2021, a new traffic light was added to the intersection of Fort Apache Rd. and Patrick Ln.

Commissioner Naft of District A says the area sees upwards of 18,0000 vehicles pass through the intersection each day.

The growth that is particularly in the Southwest part of the valley, is only going to add to the traffic.

Commissioner Naft says he hopes the addition of a new light will, "Improve the traffic flow in the area and make it safer for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians."

