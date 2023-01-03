New traffic laws in place for minor traffic tickets, classic cars in Nevada

Watch Now
Posted at 7:34 PM, Jan 02, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A series of new laws are now in effect here in the silver state. You will now face less of a penalty for minor traffic tickets.

Assembly bill 1-16 decriminalizes minor traffic violations. It now makes them civil infractions instead of criminal misdemeanors.

For example, a bench warrant will not be issued for not paying a basic ticket. Instead, the driver will receive a bill in the mail.

And this year, classic car owners won't have any more license plate loopholes. Thats the focus of ab 3-49.

Vehicles deemed classic cars are issued a classic car license plate which allows them to bypass the smog check. But now, classic car vehicles will be required to have that and classic car insurance.

The law is meant to improve air quality while helping people who are financially struggling.

